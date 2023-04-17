It’s an appealing income play to consider SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

The price of SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) closed at $2.64 in the last session, down -1.49% from day before closing price of $2.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20145623 shares were traded. SOUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SOUN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 01, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

On June 28, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on June 28, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when MARCUS LAWRENCE sold 75,000 shares for $2.02 per share. The transaction valued at 151,155 led to the insider holds 795,846 shares of the business.

MARCUS LAWRENCE sold 48,905 shares of SOUN for $95,291 on Mar 23. The Director now owns 870,846 shares after completing the transaction at $1.95 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, MARCUS LAWRENCE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 26,095 shares for $2.01 each. As a result, the insider received 52,360 and left with 77,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOUN now has a Market Capitalization of 631.14M and an Enterprise Value of 666.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has reached a high of $18.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8454, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6127.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SOUN traded on average about 15.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 21.44M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 199.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.94M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SOUN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.18M with a Short Ratio of 12.18M, compared to 10.39M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 8.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.4M to a low estimate of $6.08M. As of the current estimate, SoundHound AI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.29M, an estimated increase of 67.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.93M, an increase of 45.20% less than the figure of $67.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.68M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.13M, up 47.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128.28M and the low estimate is $77.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 107.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.