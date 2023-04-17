It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) stock

The closing price of Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) was $0.50 for the day, down -2.95% from the previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0152 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1154573 shares were traded. RGTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5151 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4913.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RGTI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $2.

On August 09, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on August 09, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Danis Richard sold 50,871 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 28,488 led to the insider holds 744,690 shares of the business.

Rivas David sold 19,646 shares of RGTI for $11,002 on Mar 30. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 309,336 shares after completing the transaction at $0.56 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Fitzgerald Alissa, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,131 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 5,288 and left with 67,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGTI now has a Market Capitalization of 70.84M and an Enterprise Value of -32.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGTI has reached a high of $9.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7627, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9615.

Shares Statistics:

RGTI traded an average of 1.49M shares per day over the past three months and 999.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.87M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RGTI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.62M with a Short Ratio of 4.62M, compared to 4.01M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.9M to a low estimate of $4.8M. As of the current estimate, Rigetti Computing Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.1M, an estimated increase of 130.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.93M, an increase of 84.20% less than the figure of $130.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.1M, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.9M and the low estimate is $14.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.