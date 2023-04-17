It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Triton International Limited (TRTN) stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) closed the day trading at $83.56 down -0.27% from the previous closing price of $83.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1931676 shares were traded. TRTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRTN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2020, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 09, 2020, with a $56 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRTN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.53B and an Enterprise Value of 12.25B. As of this moment, Triton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRTN has reached a high of $83.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRTN traded about 705.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRTN traded about 2.05M shares per day. A total of 57.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.01M. Insiders hold about 2.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TRTN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 1.88M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.

Dividends & Splits

TRTN’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.80, up from 2.70 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.12.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.5 and a low estimate of $2.25, while EPS last year was $2.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.34, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $2.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.9 and $9.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.42. EPS for the following year is $9.81, with 3 analysts recommending between $10.25 and $9.6.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $397.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $402.05M to a low estimate of $389.2M. As of the current estimate, Triton International Limited’s year-ago sales were $417.09M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $397.98M, a decrease of -3.50% over than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $404.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $386.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, down -3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.