KRBP (Kiromic BioPharma Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) closed at $4.67 up 12.53% from its previous closing price of $4.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514674 shares were traded. KRBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9694 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0330.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRBP now has a Market Capitalization of 2.37M and an Enterprise Value of 4.11M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRBP has reached a high of $25.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6509, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.1829.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KRBP has traded an average of 135.72K shares per day and 264.75k over the past ten days. A total of 0.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.93M. Insiders hold about 6.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KRBP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 60.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 8.93k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.81% and a Short% of Float of 9.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.