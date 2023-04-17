MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) was $19.04 for the day, down -1.86% from the previous closing price of $19.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 606367 shares were traded. MLTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MLTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.00 and its Current Ratio is at 10.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on March 22, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On March 09, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

On February 14, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $23.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on February 14, 2023, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Chen Bihua bought 238,511 shares for $21.70 per share. The transaction valued at 5,175,999 led to the insider holds 3,677,100 shares of the business.

Chen Bihua bought 588,589 shares of MLTX for $11,598,847 on Mar 20. The 10% Owner now owns 3,438,589 shares after completing the transaction at $19.71 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLTX now has a Market Capitalization of 820.67M and an Enterprise Value of 748.84M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLTX has reached a high of $25.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.22.

Shares Statistics:

MLTX traded an average of 220.66K shares per day over the past three months and 290.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.83M. Insiders hold about 7.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MLTX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 883.41k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 16.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.05 and -$1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.31. EPS for the following year is -$1.6, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.02 and -$2.05.