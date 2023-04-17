Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) was $0.10 for the day, down -7.75% from the previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0084 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1543952 shares were traded. OIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1079 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0919.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of OIG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OIG now has a Market Capitalization of 19.90M and an Enterprise Value of 277.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OIG has reached a high of $1.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1435, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3754.

Shares Statistics:

OIG traded an average of 1.14M shares per day over the past three months and 1.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.10M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OIG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.15M, compared to 1.77M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $89.5M to a low estimate of $89.5M. As of the current estimate, Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.05M, an estimated increase of 41.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $82M, an increase of 16.70% less than the figure of $41.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $353.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $353.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $322.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.95M, up 288.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $372.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $372.1M and the low estimate is $372.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.