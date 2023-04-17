PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) closed the day trading at $9.25 up 2.78% from the previous closing price of $9.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3955454 shares were traded. PAGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PAGS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 06, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $12.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAGS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.83B and an Enterprise Value of 2.54B. As of this moment, PagSeguro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAGS has reached a high of $19.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PAGS traded about 3.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PAGS traded about 4.16M shares per day. A total of 325.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.03M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PAGS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.93M with a Short Ratio of 7.93M, compared to 9.44M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 5.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.74 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.42 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $787.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $816.5M to a low estimate of $769.44M. As of the current estimate, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $640.92M, an estimated increase of 22.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $876.41M, an increase of 19.80% less than the figure of $22.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $913.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $840.73M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.12B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.16B and the low estimate is $3.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.