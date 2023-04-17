Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) closed at $8.25 in the last session, down -15.56% from day before closing price of $9.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 894819 shares were traded. PESI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PESI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on July 18, 2011, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $2.50 from $1.50 previously.

On November 05, 2010, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2.50 to $2.

Wedbush Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on November 09, 2009, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.50 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when CENTOFANTI LOUIS F bought 1,700 shares for $3.78 per share. The transaction valued at 6,426 led to the insider holds 174,225 shares of the business.

Naccarato Ben bought 575 shares of PESI for $1,995 on Dec 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 4,393 shares after completing the transaction at $3.47 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, CENTOFANTI LOUIS F, who serves as the EVP of Strategic Initiatives of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $3.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,760 and bolstered with 172,525 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PESI now has a Market Capitalization of 157.09M and an Enterprise Value of 158.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -121.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PESI has reached a high of $12.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PESI traded on average about 118.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 236.46k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 13.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.38M. Insiders hold about 6.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PESI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 295.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 41.03k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.