PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 615133 shares were traded. CELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CELL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELL now has a Market Capitalization of 90.30M and an Enterprise Value of 3.37M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELL has reached a high of $6.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4683, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8510.

Shares Statistics:

CELL traded an average of 784.31K shares per day over the past three months and 604.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.15M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CELL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.99M, compared to 3.08M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$1.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.6M to a low estimate of $13.6M. As of the current estimate, PhenomeX Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.21M, an estimated decrease of -11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.8M, an increase of 19.10% over than the figure of -$11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $96.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $78.59M, up 23.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $147.9M and the low estimate is $103.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.