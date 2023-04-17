PXMD (PaxMedica Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) closed at $1.97 in the last session, up 6.41% from day before closing price of $1.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1085 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1226419 shares were traded. PXMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PXMD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Weisman Howard J. sold 3,495 shares for $1.44 per share. The transaction valued at 5,033 led to the insider holds 541,633 shares of the business.

Rome Zachary sold 3,371 shares of PXMD for $4,854 on Mar 09. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 288,452 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Derby Michael, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 2,143 shares for $1.43 each. As a result, the insider received 3,064 and left with 324,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PXMD now has a Market Capitalization of 24.40M and an Enterprise Value of 22.67M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PXMD has reached a high of $10.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1778, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3831.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PXMD traded on average about 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 488.69k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.85M. Insiders hold about 76.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PXMD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 644.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.64M, compared to 271.81k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.75% and a Short% of Float of 11.06%.