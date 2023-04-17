Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) was $1.19 for the day, up 16.67% from the previous closing price of $1.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3658244 shares were traded. REVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3378 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of REVB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REVB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.69M and an Enterprise Value of 10.92M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REVB has reached a high of $67.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3844, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.0213.

Shares Statistics:

REVB traded an average of 377.19K shares per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.04M. Insiders hold about 10.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.50% stake in the company. Shares short for REVB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 95.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 103.41k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of -$0.65 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$20.42 and -$20.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$20.42. EPS for the following year is -$2.1, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.1 and -$2.1.