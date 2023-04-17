SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $0.76 in the prior trading day, SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) closed at $0.73, down -4.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0334 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2149135 shares were traded. SABS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SABS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on November 05, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when HAMILTON CHRISTINE E bought 10,000 shares for $0.73 per share. The transaction valued at 7,297 led to the insider holds 4,993,090 shares of the business.

Sullivan Eddie Joe bought 14,000 shares of SABS for $10,315 on Sep 07. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 5,230,564 shares after completing the transaction at $0.74 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SABS now has a Market Capitalization of 19.15M and an Enterprise Value of 16.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SABS has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5849, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8382.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 467.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.88M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 43.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.01M. Insiders hold about 25.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SABS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 138.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 168.3k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.27% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $6.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.7M to a low estimate of $2.21M. As of the current estimate, SAB Biotherapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.88M, an estimated decrease of -89.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.75M, a decrease of -68.20% over than the figure of -$89.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SABS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.88M, down -53.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.93M and the low estimate is $400k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -66.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.