SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) closed the day trading at $9.38 down -0.21% from the previous closing price of $9.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 604569 shares were traded. SPNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPNT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Hayes Gretchen A. bought 4,200 shares for $5.98 per share. The transaction valued at 25,116 led to the insider holds 103,391 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPNT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.36B and an Enterprise Value of 1.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPNT has reached a high of $9.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPNT traded about 538.99K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPNT traded about 801.45k shares per day. A total of 160.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.41M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SPNT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 1.59M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was -$1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.6.