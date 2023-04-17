The name Express Inc. (EXPR) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) closed at $0.84 up 24.67% from its previous closing price of $0.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1662 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11637173 shares were traded. EXPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Express Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on May 11, 2018, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On November 30, 2017, B. Riley FBR Inc. reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $9.

Wolfe Research reiterated its Peer Perform rating for the stock on June 02, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when SHMIDMAN YEHUDA bought 5,434,783 shares for $4.60 per share. The transaction valued at 25,000,002 led to the insider holds 5,434,783 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXPR now has a Market Capitalization of 51.49M and an Enterprise Value of 703.33M. As of this moment, Express’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPR has reached a high of $4.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9420, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2874.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXPR has traded an average of 1.88M shares per day and 2.16M over the past ten days. A total of 68.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.35M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.91M with a Short Ratio of 7.91M, compared to 6.81M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.72% and a Short% of Float of 11.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.78 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.05 and -$1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $390.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $390.86M to a low estimate of $390.86M. As of the current estimate, Express Inc.’s year-ago sales were $450.79M, an estimated decrease of -13.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $442.09M, a decrease of -4.90% over than the figure of -$13.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $442.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $442.09M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, down -1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.