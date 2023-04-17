The name Genius Group Limited (GNS) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Genius Group Limited’s stock clocked out at $1.20, up 3.45% from its previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2977479 shares were traded. GNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GNS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNS now has a Market Capitalization of 29.63M and an Enterprise Value of 38.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNS has reached a high of $20.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5236, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7516.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GNS traded 21.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.49M. Insiders hold about 51.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GNS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.31M, compared to 1.05M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.30% and a Short% of Float of 9.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.61M and the low estimate is $50M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.