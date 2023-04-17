The name New Gold Inc. (NGD) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) closed at $1.36 down -1.45% from its previous closing price of $1.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5778389 shares were traded. NGD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of New Gold Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on October 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1 to $1.25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NGD now has a Market Capitalization of 899.98M and an Enterprise Value of 1.06B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGD has reached a high of $1.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0150, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9528.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NGD has traded an average of 3.77M shares per day and 4.76M over the past ten days. A total of 683.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 680.19M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NGD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.34M, compared to 3.93M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.31 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $192.96M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $193M to a low estimate of $192.93M. As of the current estimate, New Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $174.7M, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $184.12M, an increase of 59.10% over than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $184.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184.12M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $912M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $683M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $757.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $604.4M, up 25.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $881.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $754.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.