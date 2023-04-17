The name Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.09, down -3.93% from its previous closing price of $0.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0037 from its previous closing price. On the day, 40523337 shares were traded. PBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1075 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0902.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PBTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBTS now has a Market Capitalization of 44.56M and an Enterprise Value of 46.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.0979, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4885.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PBTS traded 17.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 16.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 225.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.80M. Insiders hold about 31.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.35% stake in the company. Shares short for PBTS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.19M with a Short Ratio of 10.19M, compared to 8.55M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.