There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) can be one of them

The closing price of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) was $1.13 for the day, down -15.04% from the previous closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3719556 shares were traded. CYTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0750.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CYTO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYTO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.01M and an Enterprise Value of 10.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTO has reached a high of $24.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9532, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5469.

Shares Statistics:

CYTO traded an average of 1.56M shares per day over the past three months and 6.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CYTO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 339.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 24.05k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.22% and a Short% of Float of 14.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.