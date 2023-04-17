There are many powerful catalysts in the market: BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) can be one of them

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) closed the day trading at $3.21 up 15.05% from the previous closing price of $2.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25802312 shares were traded. BBAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBAI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 28, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Katz Avi S sold 266,000 shares for $1.84 per share. The transaction valued at 489,440 led to the insider holds 902,907 shares of the business.

Dinu Raluca sold 266,000 shares of BBAI for $489,440 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 902,907 shares after completing the transaction at $1.84 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Katz Avi S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 33,400 shares for $1.71 each. As a result, the insider received 57,114 and left with 1,135,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBAI now has a Market Capitalization of 399.94M and an Enterprise Value of 587.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAI has reached a high of $13.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0054, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0326.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBAI traded about 10.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBAI traded about 20.69M shares per day. A total of 126.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.33M. Insiders hold about 86.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.65M, compared to 1.15M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 18.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $37.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $38M to a low estimate of $36.72M. As of the current estimate, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.39M, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.82M, an increase of 3.20% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $165.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $157.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $161.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155.01M, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $177.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $182.66M and the low estimate is $171.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.