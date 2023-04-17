There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Veru Inc. (VERU) can be one of them

The closing price of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) was $1.00 for the day, down -4.76% from the previous closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5524176 shares were traded. VERU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9339.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VERU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on April 13, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On February 09, 2021, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $17.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $4.50 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Eisenberger Mario sold 100,000 shares for $20.04 per share. The transaction valued at 2,003,550 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERU now has a Market Capitalization of 81.46M and an Enterprise Value of 51.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERU has reached a high of $24.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7438, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.6603.

Shares Statistics:

VERU traded an average of 2.68M shares per day over the past three months and 3.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.13M. Insiders hold about 19.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VERU as of Mar 30, 2023 were 13.48M with a Short Ratio of 13.48M, compared to 14.78M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.71% and a Short% of Float of 20.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$1.47.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.5M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Veru Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.03M, an estimated decrease of -66.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.1M, a decrease of -36.50% over than the figure of -$66.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.35M, down -44.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.4M and the low estimate is $22.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 99.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.