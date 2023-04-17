There is a good chance eMagin Corporation (EMAN) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $2.44 in the prior trading day, eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) closed at $2.39, down -2.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518079 shares were traded. EMAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2901.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EMAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on March 16, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On December 16, 2014, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2014, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC sold 21,605 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 18,299 led to the insider holds 2,762,284 shares of the business.

STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC sold 3,500 shares of EMAN for $2,866 on Jan 05. The 10% Owner now owns 2,783,889 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,800 shares for $0.81 each. As a result, the insider received 1,458 and left with 2,787,389 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EMAN now has a Market Capitalization of 203.67M and an Enterprise Value of 215.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 78.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMAN has reached a high of $2.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5152, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9780.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 509.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 854.99k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 79.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EMAN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 2.41M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $32.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.9M to a low estimate of $31.74M. As of the current estimate, eMagin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $30.53M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.56M, an increase of 2.70% less than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.42M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.53M, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.65M and the low estimate is $34.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.