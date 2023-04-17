There is a good chance Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $2.98 in the prior trading day, Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) closed at $5.97, up 100.00%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5653835 shares were traded. NIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NIR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NIR now has a Market Capitalization of 144.25M and an Enterprise Value of 170.63M. As of this moment, Near’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NIR has reached a high of $18.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 290.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 14.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.34M. Insiders hold about 77.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.62% stake in the company.