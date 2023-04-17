There Is Still Room For AEye Inc. (LIDR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) was $0.24 for the day, down -2.07% from the previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589886 shares were traded. LIDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2310.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LIDR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on November 11, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On October 25, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On September 23, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Dunn Timothy J bought 1,000 shares for $0.79 per share. The transaction valued at 794 led to the insider holds 28,514 shares of the business.

Dunn Timothy J bought 4,000 shares of LIDR for $3,035 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 27,514 shares after completing the transaction at $0.76 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, HUGHES ANDREW S, who serves as the Secretary & General Counsel of the company, bought 9,460 shares for $0.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,879 and bolstered with 1,679,124 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIDR now has a Market Capitalization of 42.34M and an Enterprise Value of -24.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -6.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIDR has reached a high of $6.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4980, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0756.

Shares Statistics:

LIDR traded an average of 648.65K shares per day over the past three months and 870.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 159.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.81M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LIDR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.79M with a Short Ratio of 6.79M, compared to 5.63M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $600k to a low estimate of $600k. As of the current estimate, AEye Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.08M, an estimated decrease of -44.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1M, an increase of 41.60% over than the figure of -$44.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65M, up 190.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65M and the low estimate is $65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 513.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.