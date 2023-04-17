There Is Still Room For Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) closed the day trading at $13.89 down -5.77% from the previous closing price of $14.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1325974 shares were traded. ARQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARQT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

On March 17, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On June 30, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $58.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on June 30, 2021, with a $58 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Welgus Howard G. sold 8,500 shares for $12.01 per share. The transaction valued at 102,085 led to the insider holds 165,825 shares of the business.

Watanabe Todd Franklin sold 2,435 shares of ARQT for $37,167 on Mar 06. The insider now owns 366,657 shares after completing the transaction at $15.26 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Burnett Patrick, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 851 shares for $15.26 each. As a result, the insider received 12,989 and left with 59,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARQT now has a Market Capitalization of 809.96M and an Enterprise Value of 602.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 243.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 163.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARQT has reached a high of $27.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARQT traded about 1.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARQT traded about 1.26M shares per day. A total of 61.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.97M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.12M with a Short Ratio of 15.12M, compared to 12.38M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.75% and a Short% of Float of 39.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.2 and a low estimate of -$1.43, while EPS last year was -$1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.21, with high estimates of -$1.13 and low estimates of -$1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.39 and -$5.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.74. EPS for the following year is -$3.31, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.35 and -$4.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.69M, up 1,112.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $159.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $219.4M and the low estimate is $76.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 257.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.