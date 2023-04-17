There Is Still Room For Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) was $0.10 for the day, down -3.85% from the previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0042 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5998667 shares were traded. AULT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1140 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1028.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AULT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 500 shares for $2.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,025 led to the insider holds 1,807,500 shares of the business.

Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 11,000 shares of AULT for $2,144 on Mar 08. The 10% Owner now owns 1,434,182 shares after completing the transaction at $0.19 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Ault Alliance, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 700 shares for $2.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,785 and bolstered with 1,807,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AULT now has a Market Capitalization of 40.34M and an Enterprise Value of 117.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AULT has reached a high of $0.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1102, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.1847.

Shares Statistics:

AULT traded an average of 7.88M shares per day over the past three months and 17.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 415.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 361.26M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AULT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.79M with a Short Ratio of 14.79M, compared to 14.4M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.5M to a low estimate of $37.5M. As of the current estimate, Ault Alliance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.8M, an estimated increase of 380.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.39M, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $380.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.39M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AULT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $111.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.4M, up 112.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.27M and the low estimate is $156.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.