There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE).

As of close of business last night, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.27, down -13.61% from its previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0422 from its previous closing price. On the day, 65775047 shares were traded. FFIE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2876 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2620.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FFIE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2021, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On August 17, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFIE now has a Market Capitalization of 213.01M and an Enterprise Value of 264.07M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIE has reached a high of $7.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5079, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1552.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FFIE traded 61.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 57.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 756.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 513.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 150.33M with a Short Ratio of 150.33M, compared to 115.59M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.86% and a Short% of Float of 26.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $335M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $335M and the low estimate is $335M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 139.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.