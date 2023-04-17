There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: InflaRx N.V. (IFRX).

As of close of business last night, InflaRx N.V.’s stock clocked out at $4.33, down -0.69% from its previous closing price of $4.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1700435 shares were traded. IFRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7227 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IFRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on October 28, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IFRX now has a Market Capitalization of 183.29M and an Enterprise Value of 95.84M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IFRX has reached a high of $7.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4224, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4068.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IFRX traded 2.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.62M. Insiders hold about 13.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IFRX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 182.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 233k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.41% and a Short% of Float of 0.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.46 and -$1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.29 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $183.18M and the low estimate is $22.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.