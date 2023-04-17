There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX).

In the latest session, POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX) closed at $78.03 up 4.89% from its previous closing price of $74.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 894906 shares were traded. PKX stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of POSCO Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1013.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PKX now has a Market Capitalization of 22.79B and an Enterprise Value of 27.63B. As of this moment, POSCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PKX has reached a high of $76.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PKX has traded an average of 255.06K shares per day and 605.42k over the past ten days. A total of 303.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 303.40M. Insiders hold about 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PKX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.19M, compared to 756.86k on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PKX is 3.97, from 12,000.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16,131.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.92.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.