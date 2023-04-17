There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF).

As of close of business last night, Yoshitsu Co. Ltd’s stock clocked out at $1.17, down -0.85% from its previous closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 659445 shares were traded. TKLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TKLF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TKLF now has a Market Capitalization of 40.60M and an Enterprise Value of 106.14M. As of this moment, Yoshitsu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TKLF has reached a high of $2.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1427, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3599.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TKLF traded 45.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 180.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.19M. Insiders hold about 88.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TKLF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 37.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 54.99k on Feb 27, 2023.