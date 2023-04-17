There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

The closing price of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) was $5.12 for the day, down -6.23% from the previous closing price of $5.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 35734742 shares were traded. AMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $4.50.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on October 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Antara Capital LP sold 1,008,385 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 1,694,254 led to the insider holds 161,088,543 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP sold 10,050,000 shares of AMC for $16,856,000 on Apr 04. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 7,885,000 shares for $1.98 each. As a result, the insider received 15,641,450 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.24B and an Enterprise Value of 13.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -69.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMC has reached a high of $16.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.36.

Shares Statistics:

AMC traded an average of 39.00M shares per day over the past three months and 45.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 519.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 516.58M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 138.84M with a Short Ratio of 138.84M, compared to 125.96M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.53% and a Short% of Float of 26.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $831M. As of the current estimate, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $785.7M, an estimated increase of 18.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B, an increase of 5.60% less than the figure of $18.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.91B, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.06B and the low estimate is $4.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.