There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) closed the day trading at $4.33 up 11.89% from the previous closing price of $3.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 930882 shares were traded. EYPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3885 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EYPT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on July 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On March 01, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.

On January 28, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 28, 2021, with a $22 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EYPT now has a Market Capitalization of 114.91M and an Enterprise Value of 16.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EYPT has reached a high of $12.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2892, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7027.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EYPT traded about 264.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EYPT traded about 304.3k shares per day. A total of 37.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.42M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EYPT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.34M, compared to 2.07M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.73% and a Short% of Float of 16.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.65 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.55 and -$2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.71. EPS for the following year is -$2.79, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.49 and -$3.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $7.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.8M to a low estimate of $6.1M. As of the current estimate, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.29M, an estimated decrease of -16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.24M, a decrease of -28.80% less than the figure of -$16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EYPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.4M, down -16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.5M and the low estimate is $33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.