There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) closed the day trading at $0.71 up 42.54% from the previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2119 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23218354 shares were traded. FOXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5400.

For a better understanding of FOXO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOXO now has a Market Capitalization of 9.87M and an Enterprise Value of 7.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.08.

Over the past 52 weeks, FOXO has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5773, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7172.

Over the past 3-months, FOXO traded about 3.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FOXO traded about 3.3M shares per day. A total of 27.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.42M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FOXO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 373.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 446.79k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.