There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI)

The closing price of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) was $0.31 for the day, up 1.95% from the previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0058 from its previous closing price. On the day, 676149 shares were traded. HCTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3179 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HCTI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCTI now has a Market Capitalization of 13.59M and an Enterprise Value of 14.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCTI has reached a high of $1.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3231, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4006.

Shares Statistics:

HCTI traded an average of 631.66K shares per day over the past three months and 762.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.08M. Insiders hold about 64.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HCTI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 757.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 484.86k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 5.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.9M and the low estimate is $55.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.