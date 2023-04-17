There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) closed the day trading at $1.00 up 4.42% from the previous closing price of $0.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0423 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687282 shares were traded. PRAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9316.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRAX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.

On August 26, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when MITCHELL DEAN J bought 50,000 shares for $0.84 per share. The transaction valued at 41,815 led to the insider holds 75,000 shares of the business.

Souza Marcio bought 35,002 shares of PRAX for $30,207 on Mar 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 35,002 shares after completing the transaction at $0.86 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Souza Marcio, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,160 and bolstered with 226,299 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRAX now has a Market Capitalization of 46.89M and an Enterprise Value of -50.10M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRAX has reached a high of $13.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0780, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6554.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRAX traded about 1.83M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRAX traded about 721.12k shares per day. A total of 47.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.80M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRAX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.97M with a Short Ratio of 5.97M, compared to 3.23M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.39% and a Short% of Float of 11.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$1.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.18 and -$3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.7. EPS for the following year is -$3.2, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.93 and -$4.84.