This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

As of close of business last night, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.24, down -7.17% from its previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0184 from its previous closing price. On the day, 87668970 shares were traded. BBBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2540 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2327.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBBY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 30, 2022, Odeon Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Arnal Gustavo sold 12,500 shares for $29.95 per share. The transaction valued at 374,375 led to the insider holds 255,396 shares of the business.

Cohen Ryan sold 5,000,000 shares of BBBY for $105,845,055 on Aug 16. The 10% Owner now owns 2,780,000 shares after completing the transaction at $21.17 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Arnal Gustavo, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, sold 42,513 shares for $24.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,029,824 and left with 267,896 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBBY now has a Market Capitalization of 119.92M and an Enterprise Value of 3.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBBY has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3676, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5452.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBBY traded 78.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 130.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 466.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 465.02M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBBY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 81.54M with a Short Ratio of 81.54M, compared to 82.58M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.05% and a Short% of Float of 19.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$2.82, while EPS last year was -$0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.42, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$2.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.42 and -$13.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$11.15. EPS for the following year is -$5.91, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$9.87.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.38B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.63B to a low estimate of $1.2B. As of the current estimate, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.05B, an estimated decrease of -32.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B, a decrease of -21.60% over than the figure of -$32.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $821.94M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.87B, down -29.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.95B and the low estimate is $3.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.