This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

As of close of business last night, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.12, up 2.09% from its previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0024 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4659408 shares were traded. NVOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1178 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1118.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVOS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Oliva Robert Letterio bought 5,000 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 11,156 led to the insider holds 217,717 shares of the business.

Oliva Robert Letterio bought 5,000 shares of NVOS for $11,125 on Apr 19. The Director now owns 212,717 shares after completing the transaction at $2.23 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVOS now has a Market Capitalization of 16.72M and an Enterprise Value of 28.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVOS has reached a high of $2.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1266, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6949.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVOS traded 27.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.54M. Insiders hold about 12.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVOS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.68M with a Short Ratio of 6.68M, compared to 891.14k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.63% and a Short% of Float of 5.09%.