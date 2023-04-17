Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Comstock Inc. (LODE)

Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) closed the day trading at $0.42 up 3.83% from the previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0155 from its previous closing price. On the day, 716102 shares were traded. LODE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4040.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LODE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Singular Research on April 23, 2014, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.25.

On March 16, 2012, Global Hunter Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LODE now has a Market Capitalization of 36.10M and an Enterprise Value of 42.32M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 205.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 237.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LODE has reached a high of $1.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3492, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4374.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LODE traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LODE traded about 655.79k shares per day. A total of 85.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.20M. Insiders hold about 16.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LODE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 789.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 1.59M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $30k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $30k to a low estimate of $30k. As of the current estimate, Comstock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55k, an estimated decrease of -45.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $30k, a decrease of -43.40% over than the figure of -$45.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LODE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $178k, up 25,355.10% from the average estimate.