Update from Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV): A steady trajectory

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) closed the day trading at $0.62 down -3.10% from the previous closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2303816 shares were traded. AMV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5646.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMV now has a Market Capitalization of 17.74M and an Enterprise Value of 27.01M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMV has reached a high of $243.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1238, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0904.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMV traded about 3.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMV traded about 2.25M shares per day. A total of 9.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.61M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.53% stake in the company. Shares short for AMV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 999.21k with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 1.76M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.06 and -$1.06.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.3M and the low estimate is $9.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,450.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.