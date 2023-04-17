Update from G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD): A steady trajectory

The closing price of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) was $0.58 for the day, up 9.21% from the previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0489 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4107440 shares were traded. GMVD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5331.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GMVD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 300,000 shares for $0.73 per share. The transaction valued at 218,280 led to the insider holds 700,000 shares of the business.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 437,500 shares of GMVD for $446,644 on Mar 31. The 10% Owner now owns 1,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GMVD now has a Market Capitalization of 3.97M and an Enterprise Value of 4.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMVD has reached a high of $57.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1810, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3144.

Shares Statistics:

GMVD traded an average of 998.60K shares per day over the past three months and 2.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.11M. Insiders hold about 11.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.07% stake in the company. Shares short for GMVD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 293.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 30.53k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.90% and a Short% of Float of 16.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.