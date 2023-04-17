Update from Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): A steady trajectory

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) closed the day trading at $2.83 down -1.05% from the previous closing price of $2.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 807328 shares were traded. GOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GOL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 06, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $4.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOL now has a Market Capitalization of 4.50B and an Enterprise Value of 9.02B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOL has reached a high of $7.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5532, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1925.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GOL traded about 1.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GOL traded about 1.17M shares per day. A total of 204.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.76M. Insiders hold about 64.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GOL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.71M, compared to 4.96M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $2.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $946.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $912.61M. As of the current estimate, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s year-ago sales were $617.17M, an estimated increase of 53.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $846.23M, an increase of 28.50% less than the figure of $53.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $950.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $714.45M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.94B, up 29.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.19B and the low estimate is $3.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.