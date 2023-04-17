Update from Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) was $1.04 for the day, down -10.68% from the previous closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1680726 shares were traded. GOSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0400.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GOSS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 17.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SMBC Nikko Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Giraudo Bryan bought 55,000 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 56,094 led to the insider holds 125,990 shares of the business.

Hasnain Faheem bought 440,500 shares of GOSS for $503,580 on Mar 22. The President & CEO now owns 4,495,897 shares after completing the transaction at $1.14 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Hasnain Faheem, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 269,389 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 322,324 and bolstered with 4,055,397 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOSS now has a Market Capitalization of 108.28M and an Enterprise Value of 78.34M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOSS has reached a high of $15.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6167, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2897.

Shares Statistics:

GOSS traded an average of 3.78M shares per day over the past three months and 1.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.93M. Shares short for GOSS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 17.06M with a Short Ratio of 17.06M, compared to 26.62M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.96% and a Short% of Float of 20.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.04. EPS for the following year is -$1.86, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$2.66.