Update from Nogin Inc. (NOGN): A steady trajectory

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) closed the day trading at $2.87 up 31.65% from the previous closing price of $2.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.6900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13754395 shares were traded. NOGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0790 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NOGN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when HUBERMAN JONATHAN bought 1,011,828 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,035,484 led to the insider holds 1,020,459 shares of the business.

Choi Stephen bought 333,333 shares of NOGN for $999,999 on Apr 06. The 10% Owner now owns 1,103,257 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Rahmati Shahriyar, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 600,000 and bolstered with 200,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOGN now has a Market Capitalization of 22.51M and an Enterprise Value of 87.57M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOGN has reached a high of $230.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.9605, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.9539.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NOGN traded about 655.53K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NOGN traded about 5.22M shares per day. A total of 10.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.62M. Insiders hold about 25.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NOGN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 89.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 32.37k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 10.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1, with high estimates of -$1 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.92 and -$1.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.18 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.47M, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $117.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.11M and the low estimate is $117.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.