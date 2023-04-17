Update from Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT): A steady trajectory

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) closed the day trading at $0.31 up 9.81% from the previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0173 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652863 shares were traded. ONCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3123 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2901.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ONCT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 07, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On February 23, 2021, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Yazji Salim bought 5,000 shares for $0.30 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500 led to the insider holds 164,676 shares of the business.

VINCENT RICHARD G bought 30,000 shares of ONCT for $8,961 on Apr 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 156,859 shares after completing the transaction at $0.30 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Leavitt Chase C., who serves as the General Counsel/Secretary of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,900 and bolstered with 106,901 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONCT now has a Market Capitalization of 16.21M and an Enterprise Value of -47.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONCT has reached a high of $1.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7974, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9887.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ONCT traded about 481.18K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ONCT traded about 1.9M shares per day. A total of 56.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.46M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ONCT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 380k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 405.58k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.7.