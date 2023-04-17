Update from Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) was $1.22 for the day, down -4.69% from the previous closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 777564 shares were traded. FRBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FRBK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on April 26, 2016, Reiterated its Sector Perform rating but revised its target price to $5 from $4.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Duster Benjamin bought 100 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 300 led to the insider holds 100 shares of the business.

MADONNA HARRY sold 100 shares of FRBK for $300 on Dec 13. The President now owns 44,900 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRBK now has a Market Capitalization of 79.83M. As of this moment, Republic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRBK has reached a high of $5.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6960, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6184.

Shares Statistics:

FRBK traded an average of 689.90K shares per day over the past three months and 2.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.04M. Insiders hold about 21.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FRBK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.72M with a Short Ratio of 8.72M, compared to 8M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.65% and a Short% of Float of 17.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $47.5M to a low estimate of $42.83M. As of the current estimate, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $43.17M, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.15M, an increase of 14.00% over than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.21M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $178.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $171.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $161.96M, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $204.3M and the low estimate is $187.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.