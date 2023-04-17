What shareholders can do to beat the market with Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN) stock

In the latest session, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) closed at $0.61 up 6.89% from its previous closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0395 from its previous closing price. On the day, 586134 shares were traded. NISN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6460 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NISN now has a Market Capitalization of 19.61M and an Enterprise Value of -70.11M. As of this moment, Nisun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NISN has reached a high of $1.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5268, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6168.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NISN has traded an average of 116.44K shares per day and 263.33k over the past ten days. A total of 39.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.05M. Insiders hold about 24.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NISN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 29.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 22.63k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.08% and a Short% of Float of 0.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.