What shareholders can do to beat the market with Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) stock

As of close of business last night, Reliance Global Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.99, down -9.67% from its previous closing price of $3.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607574 shares were traded. RELI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9800.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RELI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Beyman Ezra bought 126,435 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 125,171 led to the insider holds 574,024 shares of the business.

Beyman Ezra bought 207,868 shares of RELI for $195,396 on Sep 14. The Chairman and CEO now owns 447,589 shares after completing the transaction at $0.94 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Beyman Ezra, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 118,500 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,540 and bolstered with 239,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RELI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.23M and an Enterprise Value of 20.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELI has reached a high of $53.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0883, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.4849.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RELI traded 56.77K shares on average per day over the past three months and 96.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.26M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RELI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 63.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 13.37k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.09% and a Short% of Float of 4.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.2M and the low estimate is $34.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 104.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.