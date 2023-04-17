Which analyst expects Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) closed at $4.90 up 4.93% from its previous closing price of $4.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 673420 shares were traded. BBAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBAR now has a Market Capitalization of 906.81M. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAR has reached a high of $5.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4460, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4711.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBAR has traded an average of 701.45K shares per day and 538.9k over the past ten days. A total of 204.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.24M. Insiders hold about 76.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 764.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 789.84k on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BBAR is 0.04, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BBAR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 21, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1138:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $205.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $205.53M to a low estimate of $205.53M. As of the current estimate, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated decrease of -80.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.99M, a decrease of -47.20% over than the figure of -$80.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $222.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $222.99M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65B, up 24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.