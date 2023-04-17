Which analyst expects Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Troika Media Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.24, down -7.12% from its previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0186 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26338500 shares were traded. TRKA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2350.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRKA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 299.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.87.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Coates Peter bought 500,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 398,050 led to the insider holds 10,591,710 shares of the business.

Coates Peter bought 9,082 shares of TRKA for $8,491 on Jun 21. The 10% Owner now owns 10,091,710 shares after completing the transaction at $0.93 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Coates Peter, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 75,513 shares for $0.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 71,420 and bolstered with 10,082,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRKA now has a Market Capitalization of 90.55M and an Enterprise Value of 137.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRKA has reached a high of $1.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2800, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3710.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRKA traded 92.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 47.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 344.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 306.33M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TRKA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.66M with a Short Ratio of 15.66M, compared to 21.47M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.55% and a Short% of Float of 5.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.