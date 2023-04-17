X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) closed the day trading at $1.15 down -5.74% from the previous closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3232046 shares were traded. XFOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XFOR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On December 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.

On December 23, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on December 23, 2019, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Mostafa Adam S. sold 52,500 shares for $0.84 per share. The transaction valued at 44,100 led to the insider holds 93,696 shares of the business.

Ragan Paula sold 49,678 shares of XFOR for $41,730 on Mar 10. The President and CEO now owns 563,537 shares after completing the transaction at $0.84 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, DiBiase Mary, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 18,192 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider received 15,281 and left with 152,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XFOR now has a Market Capitalization of 116.11M and an Enterprise Value of 32.81M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XFOR has reached a high of $2.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9354, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2217.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XFOR traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XFOR traded about 2.96M shares per day. A total of 101.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.54M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.00% stake in the company. Shares short for XFOR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.89M, compared to 1.27M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $122.86M and the low estimate is $6.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13,691.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.