A correction may be in store for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares?

In the latest session, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) closed at $17.47 up 2.64% from its previous closing price of $17.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1737734 shares were traded. BMBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bumble Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On March 17, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on January 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Blackstone Holdings III GP Man sold 11,750,000 shares for $22.17 per share. The transaction valued at 260,532,750 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BX Buzz ML-1 Holdco L.P. sold 11,750,000 shares of BMBL for $260,532,750 on Mar 08. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $22.17 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, BTOA – NQ L.L.C., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 11,750,000 shares for $22.17 each. As a result, the insider received 260,532,750 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMBL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.41B and an Enterprise Value of 2.65B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -202.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMBL has reached a high of $39.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BMBL has traded an average of 2.60M shares per day and 2.18M over the past ten days. A total of 129.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.75M. Shares short for BMBL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.06M with a Short Ratio of 6.06M, compared to 5.77M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.65% and a Short% of Float of 8.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $241.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $244.3M to a low estimate of $239.35M. As of the current estimate, Bumble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $211.2M, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $256.55M, an increase of 16.40% over than the figure of $14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $903.5M, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.